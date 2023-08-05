Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $31.37 and last traded at $31.04, with a volume of 28720 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.82.

The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 15.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schneider National

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Schneider National in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Schneider National from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schneider National currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDR. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Schneider National in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schneider National in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Schneider National by 252.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schneider National by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Schneider National by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 59.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schneider National Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.40.

About Schneider National

(Get Free Report)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.