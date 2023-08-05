Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,367 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,207 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Totem Point Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 22.0% in the first quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F grew its holdings in Alphabet by 10.3% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 53.2% in the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 6.8% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet Stock Down 0.2 %

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $9,000,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,122.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,432.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 826,435 shares of company stock worth $25,801,000. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG opened at $128.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $134.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.54.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

