Capital Analysts LLC Trims Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Capital Analysts LLC cut its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,450.0% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 31 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,750.0% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 37 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $1,045.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $818.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $872.90.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $766.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 6.65. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $572.22 and a 1 year high of $837.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $739.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $759.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.21.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.48 by $1.76. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 33.93%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.00, for a total transaction of $184,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,127,008. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.59, for a total value of $73,659.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,735,193.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.00, for a total value of $184,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,553 shares in the company, valued at $15,127,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 800 shares of company stock worth $580,412. 8.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

