Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 5,050 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Incyte were worth $6,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 10.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 465,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,622,000 after acquiring an additional 43,961 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 18.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 69,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 10,978 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 2.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 647,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,789,000 after acquiring an additional 15,230 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 20.7% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 19,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 172.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 29,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 18,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

INCY opened at $63.63 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $60.56 and a one year high of $86.29. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.81.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $808.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.17 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.43%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Incyte from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

