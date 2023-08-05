Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 5,050 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Incyte were worth $6,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 465,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,622,000 after purchasing an additional 43,961 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 18.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 69,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 10,978 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 2.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 647,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,789,000 after acquiring an additional 15,230 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 20.7% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 19,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 172.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 29,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 18,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Incyte from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Incyte in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Incyte Trading Down 2.1 %

INCY opened at $63.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.35. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $60.56 and a one year high of $86.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.81.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $808.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.17 million. Incyte had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 9.25%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Profile

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.