Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Acquired by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VLO. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.4% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Valero Energy from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Tudor Pickering raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.69.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO opened at $126.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.35 and a 200-day moving average of $124.14. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $97.73 and a 52-week high of $150.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.32. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 42.31% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $34.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $11.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 14.05%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

