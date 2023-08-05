Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases 306 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at about $642,077,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 90,084.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,487,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483,563 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 645.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,188,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,859 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,620,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $626,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,691,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,994,000 after acquiring an additional 451,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet cut Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.06.

Crown Castle Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $103.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.53. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.19 and a 52-week high of $184.92. The firm has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.88%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.