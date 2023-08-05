Jacobi Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $22,279,837,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 1.0 %

USB stock opened at $39.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 53.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 16,260 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.