Versor Investments LP Buys Shares of 6,700 Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $117.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $97.71 and a 12 month high of $125.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.80.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $662.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.54 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

