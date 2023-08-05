Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $7.92 Million Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $7,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.9% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Avala Global LP bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,605,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on TTWO. HSBC initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. BNP Paribas lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.88.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $142.18 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $153.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.99 and its 200 day moving average is $127.14. The company has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.82, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($4.30). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 21.02%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 9,537 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total value of $1,312,958.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,708,457.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 9,537 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total value of $1,312,958.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,147 shares in the company, valued at $91,708,457.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $861,887.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,240,972.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,035 shares of company stock worth $2,208,725 over the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.