Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 87.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,925 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $7,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,026,815,000 after acquiring an additional 547,260 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,399,000 after buying an additional 533,372 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,287,188,000 after buying an additional 527,261 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 635.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 429,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,282,000 after acquiring an additional 370,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,078,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

Atmos Energy stock opened at $117.27 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.71 and a fifty-two week high of $125.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.80.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $662.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.54 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Atmos Energy from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

About Atmos Energy

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

