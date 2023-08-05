Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 1,014 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $5,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $504.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.33. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $317.06 and a fifty-two week high of $564.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $501.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $489.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $900.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.36 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 104.84%. Analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IDXX. Atlantic Securities cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $558.33.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $4,892,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,039 shares in the company, valued at $67,043,589.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

