Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock Holdings Boosted by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,706 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $5,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $1,031,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 47,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. 41.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb Stock

Shares of ABNB opened at $140.17 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.91 and a 12 month high of $154.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $89.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.26.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 516,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $77,716,899.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,666,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,715,392.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 516,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $77,716,899.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,666,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,715,392.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 6,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total transaction of $693,051.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,163,700.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,605,330 shares of company stock worth $340,099,419. Insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABNB. Bank of America increased their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Airbnb from $130.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday. Argus upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $124.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.74.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

