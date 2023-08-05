Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 658,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 32,711 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.3% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $68,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 6.0% in the first quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 17,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 392,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,777,000 after purchasing an additional 17,471 shares during the period. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 7.4% in the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 264,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,460,000 after purchasing an additional 18,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,432.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 826,435 shares of company stock valued at $25,801,000. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $128.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $134.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.54.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

