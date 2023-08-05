Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 104,987.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,301 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $172,363,000. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 764,129 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,005,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,194,000 after purchasing an additional 700,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2,197.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 690,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,560,000 after purchasing an additional 660,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PRU shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.33.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

PRU opened at $96.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.40. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.37 and a twelve month high of $110.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.68 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 15.73%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.67%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

