Artemis Investment Management LLP Makes New Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 363,726 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $100,817,000. NVIDIA makes up 1.2% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 3.3% in the first quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 3,206 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 9.8% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 8.6% during the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 11,728 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Lwmg LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $266,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.4 %

NVDA stock opened at $446.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $427.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.11. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $480.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 232.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at $219,005,229.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at $219,005,229.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $472.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $315.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.00.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

