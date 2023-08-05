AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,812 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T opened at $14.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.16 billion, a PE ratio of -11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.65. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -90.98%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on T. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Argus downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.27.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

