Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Makes New $221,000 Investment in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Eaton by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 12,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its holdings in Eaton by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 1,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 3.2% in the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in Eaton by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $367,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,342,689. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Price Performance

Eaton stock opened at $215.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.03. The stock has a market cap of $86.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $129.85 and a 12-month high of $225.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eaton from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.08.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

