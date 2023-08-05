Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Buys New Shares in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHE. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Chemed by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,914,000 after buying an additional 230,531 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Chemed during the fourth quarter worth $98,742,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chemed during the fourth quarter worth $71,705,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Chemed by 144.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 184,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,363,000 after buying an additional 108,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Chemed by 2,529.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,396,000 after buying an additional 62,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Chemed from $580.00 to $610.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Chemed from $610.00 to $576.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Chemed Price Performance

CHE opened at $513.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $538.91 and a 200 day moving average of $531.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.11. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $430.16 and a fifty-two week high of $574.66.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.38). Chemed had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $553.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.84 EPS. Chemed’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 19.51 EPS for the current year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. Chemed’s payout ratio is 10.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed

In other Chemed news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.24, for a total transaction of $160,006.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,664.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chemed news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.24, for a total transaction of $160,006.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,664.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.34, for a total transaction of $718,652.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,346 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,997.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

