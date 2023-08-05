Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $16,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 74.4% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 29,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after acquiring an additional 12,727 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 466.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 13,376 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 7.1% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 43.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 299,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,658,000 after acquiring an additional 90,452 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ECL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Ecolab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $172.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.93.

Insider Activity

Ecolab Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,444,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total value of $3,943,692.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,338.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,444,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,600 shares of company stock worth $5,889,204. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECL opened at $182.53 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.04 and a twelve month high of $191.41. The stock has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.77.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.58%.

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.