Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Holdings Decreased by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,078 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EA. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at $747,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 26.7% during the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,756 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 3.6% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 91,872 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $11,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at $5,740,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at $554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.66, for a total value of $1,256,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,379,132.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.70, for a total value of $126,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,403.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.66, for a total value of $1,256,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,723 shares in the company, valued at $7,379,132.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,399 shares of company stock worth $4,131,323. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 1.0 %

EA stock opened at $122.59 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $140.30. The firm has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.83 and its 200-day moving average is $124.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.04.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

