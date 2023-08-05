Prudent Man Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.6% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lifted its position in Alphabet by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 7,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Saratoga Research & Investment Management lifted its position in Alphabet by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 17,979 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in Alphabet by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 38,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,040,000 after buying an additional 8,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $128.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.90 and its 200 day moving average is $110.54. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $134.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,432.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,397,526. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 826,435 shares of company stock valued at $25,801,000. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

