MQS Management LLC Acquires New Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,717,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $194,876,000 after buying an additional 514,149 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Power Integrations by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,420,000 after purchasing an additional 67,672 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Power Integrations by 5.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,294,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,552,000 after purchasing an additional 125,113 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Power Integrations by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,384,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,276,000 after purchasing an additional 275,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Power Integrations by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,194,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,656,000 after purchasing an additional 26,122 shares in the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Insider Transactions at Power Integrations

In other news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total transaction of $126,264.83. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,957.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $358,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,167,420.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total transaction of $126,264.83. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,957.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,408 shares of company stock worth $4,302,864. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Power Integrations Price Performance

POWI has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.38.

Shares of POWI stock opened at $84.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.46. Power Integrations, Inc. has a one year low of $59.16 and a one year high of $99.60.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $123.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.77 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 12.05%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.10%.

Power Integrations Profile

(Free Report)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.