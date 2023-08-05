Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $17.89 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,071 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.2% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $17,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at $174,830,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE XOM opened at $107.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $83.89 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The company has a market cap of $430.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.14 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.12%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

