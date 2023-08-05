16,991 Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM) Acquired by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,991 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,600,291,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 379.2% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $36.58 on Friday. General Motors has a 1 year low of $31.10 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $50.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.69.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. General Motors had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $44.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.03%.

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at $6,091,212.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 31,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,091,212.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 282,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,601,893. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

