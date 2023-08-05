Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,571,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $169,611,000 after buying an additional 169,059 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,690 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 888,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,931,000 after purchasing an additional 385,008 shares during the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on EPD. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.70.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $26.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.10. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $27.36. The firm has a market cap of $57.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.97%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

