iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 13,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $276.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $286.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.63.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

