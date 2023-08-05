Versor Investments LP Takes $761,000 Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1,767.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 18,049 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,405,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,434,000 after acquiring an additional 29,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

Insider Activity

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $155,402.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $77.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.08. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $78.74. The firm has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.41.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.09% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.85%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

