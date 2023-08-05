Versor Investments LP Sells 6,961 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Versor Investments LP lowered its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 67.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,961 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESS. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $243.92 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.03 and a 12 month high of $300.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $234.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.77.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.41%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ESS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $239.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $249.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $228.50 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.65.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 251 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

