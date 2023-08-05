Jacobi Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC decreased its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 205.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,190,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,759,000 after acquiring an additional 10,895,302 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,290,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2,180.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,918,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,677,000 after buying an additional 3,746,688 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,994,000. Finally, Edmp Inc. raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 6,480.7% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,611,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,766,000 after buying an additional 1,587,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $69.40 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $76.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.30.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 96.99%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AZN. HSBC began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

