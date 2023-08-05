Versor Investments LP Acquires New Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COF. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 122.2% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kara West sold 2,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total transaction of $271,771.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,377. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,082 shares of company stock worth $2,652,955. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Capital One Financial stock opened at $113.38 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $83.93 and a 1 year high of $123.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.64. The company has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.21. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.96 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.09.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

