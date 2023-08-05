Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 280.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,594 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Welltower were worth $4,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WELL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Welltower from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.07.

NYSE:WELL opened at $82.38 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $85.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 358.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 0.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,060.92%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

