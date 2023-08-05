Versor Investments LP Acquires New Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,686,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the first quarter worth $269,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 4.9% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 332,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,799,000 after purchasing an additional 15,586 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 795.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 34,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 31,080 shares during the period. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLNT opened at $61.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.19 and a 200-day moving average of $73.83. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a one year low of $54.15 and a one year high of $85.90. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 41.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 12.03% and a negative return on equity of 87.12%. The company had revenue of $286.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PLNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 23rd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

