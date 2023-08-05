Versor Investments LP Acquires New Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,686,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the first quarter worth $269,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 4.9% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 332,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,799,000 after purchasing an additional 15,586 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 795.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 34,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 31,080 shares during the period. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Planet Fitness Price Performance
Shares of PLNT opened at $61.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.19 and a 200-day moving average of $73.83. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a one year low of $54.15 and a one year high of $85.90. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 41.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PLNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 23rd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.
About Planet Fitness
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Planet Fitness
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/31 – 08/04
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.