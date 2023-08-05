Versor Investments LP Purchases Shares of 31,173 United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 31,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in United States Steel by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Stock Performance

X stock opened at $24.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. United States Steel Co. has a 12-month low of $17.89 and a 12-month high of $31.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.89 and a 200-day moving average of $25.28.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.06. United States Steel had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 3.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on United States Steel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded United States Steel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on United States Steel from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

About United States Steel

(Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

See Also

