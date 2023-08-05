Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 74.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 36,896 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,802,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,748,770,000 after acquiring an additional 98,162 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,038,646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,969,418 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,961,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $724,566,000 after purchasing an additional 968,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,492,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $675,763,000 after purchasing an additional 121,896 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $110.48 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $74.02 and a 1-year high of $113.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.54 and a 200-day moving average of $100.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $50.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $35.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 13.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on PSX shares. TD Cowen upgraded Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.77.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

