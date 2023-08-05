Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $4.49 Million Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,342 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 12,809 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $4,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UHS. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth about $1,063,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after buying an additional 8,429 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 323.5% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 38,515 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,426,000 after acquiring an additional 29,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. VNET Group restated an “assumes” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.00.

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $134.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.50 and a 52-week high of $158.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.79.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is presently 8.31%.

In related news, CEO Marc D. Miller sold 44,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total transaction of $6,292,291.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,878,634.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Universal Health Services news, CEO Marc D. Miller sold 44,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total transaction of $6,292,291.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,878,634.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total transaction of $112,776.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,015.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,697 shares of company stock worth $10,547,996 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

