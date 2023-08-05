Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP lessened its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 65.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,626 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 250.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NDAQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Nasdaq from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com cut Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.05.

Nasdaq Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $49.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.54. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.65 and a 52 week high of $69.22. The company has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.92.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.85 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 18.08%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adena T. Friedman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,672,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,288,218. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adena T. Friedman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,672,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,288,218. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 5,100 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $255,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,509 shares in the company, valued at $3,228,675.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.