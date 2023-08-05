Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 331,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 67,131 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.05% of Marathon Oil worth $7,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $1,464,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 60.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 59,687 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 185,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 38,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRO shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Marathon Oil Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of MRO stock opened at $26.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.91 and a 200 day moving average of $24.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.37. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 28.52%. The business’s revenue was down 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.62%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

