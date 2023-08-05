Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) Reaches New 12-Month High on Strong Earnings

Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $36.17 and last traded at $35.16, with a volume of 10604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.01.

The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.39. Upbound Group had a positive return on equity of 36.32% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $979.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Upbound Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3,399.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Upbound Group

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UPBD. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Upbound Group from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on Upbound Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut Upbound Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens raised their target price on Upbound Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Upbound Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other Upbound Group news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.78 per share, with a total value of $26,994.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 80,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,002.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Upbound Group Trading Up 3.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.50.

About Upbound Group

Upbound Group, Inc, an omni-channel platform company, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

Featured Articles

