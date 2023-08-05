Versor Investments LP Sells 9,990 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Versor Investments LP lessened its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,990 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RPRX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 644.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter. 48.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RPRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet raised Royalty Pharma from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Royalty Pharma Stock Up 0.0 %

In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 19,215 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $644,471.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,099 shares in the company, valued at $3,659,180.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Royalty Pharma news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 37,500 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $1,165,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 902,500 shares in the company, valued at $28,040,675. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 19,215 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $644,471.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,099 shares in the company, valued at $3,659,180.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 485,388 shares of company stock valued at $15,543,025 and sold 1,900,622 shares valued at $62,403,628. 18.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock opened at $30.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12 month low of $29.20 and a 12 month high of $44.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.42. The stock has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 55.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.38.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.28. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.72 million. Research analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.45%.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

