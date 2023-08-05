Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 4,193 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,193 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $4,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,272,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $167.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.71 and a 200 day moving average of $146.10. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.49 and a 12-month high of $180.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.43. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $7.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.93 earnings per share. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.05%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PAG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $156.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.80.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, CFO Michelle Hulgrave sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $290,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,834 shares in the company, valued at $2,878,508.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Penske Automotive Group news, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 3,284 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total value of $463,766.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,648,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle Hulgrave sold 2,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $290,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,878,508.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

