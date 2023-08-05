Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 1,620 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $4,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Markel Group by 521.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $699,057,000 after acquiring an additional 445,182 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Markel Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in Markel Group by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 250,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,849,000 after acquiring an additional 42,142 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Markel Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $228,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Markel Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,438,000. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel Group

In other Markel Group news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham purchased 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,336.25 per share, for a total transaction of $66,812.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,678.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Markel Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Markel Group stock opened at $1,468.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,376.18 and its 200 day moving average is $1,345.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Markel Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,064.09 and a 12-month high of $1,482.66.

MKL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

