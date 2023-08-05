Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Cuts Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,131 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $4,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 51,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 529,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,936,000 after buying an additional 38,782 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $964,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $39.50 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.84 and a 1-year high of $45.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.05.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.42). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FNF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Fidelity National Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

