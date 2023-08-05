Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 387.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,947 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $5,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INVH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $373,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $480,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invitation Homes by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. 97.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

INVH opened at $34.77 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.52 and a 1-year high of $40.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.03. The stock has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 146.48%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INVH. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.09.

Invitation Homes Profile

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

