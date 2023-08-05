Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 117,435 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 491.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 141,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,435 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in APA were worth $5,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA in the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of APA by 3,173.6% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 16,566 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of APA in the 1st quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in APA by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,324,000 after acquiring an additional 29,907 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APA. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of APA from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, APA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.29.

APA stock opened at $41.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.65 and a 200-day moving average of $35.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $30.15 and a 12 month high of $50.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 3.53.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. APA had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 122.18%. APA’s quarterly revenue was down 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that APA Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.41%.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

