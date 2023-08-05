Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $7.10 Million Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 12,451 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in FMC were worth $7,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,051,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in FMC by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,557,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,205,000 after buying an additional 1,142,531 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in FMC by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,581,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,094,000 after buying an additional 463,542 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in FMC by 711.7% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 501,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,586,000 after buying an additional 439,705 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in FMC by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,716,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,211,000 after buying an additional 363,184 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Stock Up 0.5 %

FMC stock opened at $91.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.44 and a 200-day moving average of $114.59. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.77 and a fifty-two week high of $134.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.80.

FMC Dividend Announcement

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on FMC shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on FMC from $128.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on FMC from $135.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on FMC from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on FMC from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on FMC from $148.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.08.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

