Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 91.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,302 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $7,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 311.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. 99.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XRAY. UBS Group increased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.13.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $39.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.51. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $26.48 and a one year high of $43.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of -8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.93.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 26.04%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.98 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.74%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

