Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $6.60 Million Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 94.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,417 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $6,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after buying an additional 162,944 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,253,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,401,000 after buying an additional 45,838 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,130,000 after buying an additional 2,099,830 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,525,000 after purchasing an additional 139,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 15,418.9% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,728,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,816 shares in the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $149.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $130.68 and a 52 week high of $163.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.74 and its 200-day moving average is $151.38.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -438.71%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SJM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on J. M. Smucker from $158.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on J. M. Smucker from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.42.

In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total transaction of $462,332.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,811.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total transaction of $462,332.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,811.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 9,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $1,517,669.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,414,725.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,550 shares of company stock valued at $6,443,176. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

