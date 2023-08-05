Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 227,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,424,000 after buying an additional 65,976 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $801,959,940,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 10,640 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 242.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 11,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on O shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Scotiabank raised shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.61.

Shares of O stock opened at $59.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $75.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.45.

The business also recently disclosed a jul 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2555 per share. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.10%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,400 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

