Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,462 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth $391,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,361 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 36.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the airline’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

LUV stock opened at $32.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.17. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $40.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.12.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LUV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, June 26th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.81.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading

